School districts are closing early in the week due to illness

Five Tennessee Valley school districts are closing down due to illness, according to school officials.

The flu or flu-like symptoms are circulating the different school system and the number of sick students, staff, and faculty is increasing.

Albertville City Schools are closing on Monday.

Fayetteville City Schools are closing on Monday.

Marshall County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Boaz City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Guntersville City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The closing provides an opportunity for school system facilities to be sanitized.