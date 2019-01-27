School districts are closing early in the week due to illness

Five Tennessee Valley school districts are closing down due to illness, according to school officials.
The flu or flu-like symptoms are circulating the different school system and the number of sick students, staff, and faculty is increasing.
- Albertville City Schools are closing on Monday.
- Fayetteville City Schools are closing on Monday.
- Marshall County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
- Boaz City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
- Guntersville City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
The closing provides an opportunity for school system facilities to be sanitized.