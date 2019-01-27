School districts are closing early in the week due to illness

January 27, 2019

Five Tennessee Valley school districts are closing down due to illness, according to school officials.

The flu or flu-like symptoms are circulating the different school system and the number of sick students, staff, and faculty is increasing.

The closing provides an opportunity for school system facilities to be sanitized.