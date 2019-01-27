Remembering the lives lost in the Holocaust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - January 27 is a day set aside to remember the millions of Jewish people killed and the untold suffering they endured at the hands of the National Socialist German Worker's Party, or Nazi Party, of World War II Germany.

It all started way before the war in the late 30s with the Nuremberg Laws - laws that would reduce Jewish people to the status of non-citizens. They couldn't work in professional fields, vote or go to school.

On this day in 1945, Soviet forces liberated the now infamous Auschwitz concentration camp. Within its walls, an estimated 1.1 million Jews were killed in horrific ways. There were gas chambers, where many Jewish people were murdered for no reason other than what the Nazis saw as the existential crime of being Jewish. Many others died from starvation, disease and some even died from exposure.

This went on from 1941 to 1945.

A local rabbi says reserving this day is important to keeping the history in circulation.

"As more and more Holocaust survivors die, it becomes that much more important to retain the meaning of remembering the Holocaust to ensure that it never happens again," said Rabbi Eric Berk, of Temple B`nai Sholom.

Over the years Holocaust survivors have sat down and shared their stories with young people for that very reason.

While Nazis were said to have been an inherently discriminatory group they did not discriminate between man, woman or child or anyone sympathetic towards the European Jews' plight.

The Holocaust is decidedly one of the most terrible events to ever occur in the history of the world.

January 27 is a day to remember that genocide doesn't happen in a vacuum, it's parasitic and requires many hosts to sustain it - ultimately destroying them and their humanity in the process.

Every year Holocaust Memorial Day is given a theme. This year's theme is "Torn from Home". The theme considers what it means to be uprooted from ones home and to have a safe community ripped away. The ultimate goal is to show how this is a factor in the terror that is genocide.

Find out more about the Holocaust here.