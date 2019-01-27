Rabbi Eric Berk talks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is January 27.

On one hand it marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp in 1945, but more than that, it remembers the six million Jews murdered during World War 2 and the millions of other innocent civilians in Europe who died at the hands of the Nazis.

Rabbi Eric Berk from Huntsville’s Temple B’nai Sholom says this is a day that can’t be forgotten.

It is really important because… that large number, that unimaginably large number of men, women, and children is literally impossible to imagine… and yet we still must make time to honor and remember those whose lives were taken.”

You can watch our entire interview with Rabbi Eric Berk below.