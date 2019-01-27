One man killed in Etowah County wreck

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Attalla man, according to authorities.

The car crash happened Friday, January 25th at 6:30 a.m. on Alabama Highway 77 just two miles west of Attala. Officials say that Robert Lowell Hyland, 79, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when he collided with a 2016 Volvo Tractor-Trailer.

Lowell was airlifted to Gadsden Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to officials. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.