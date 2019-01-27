Man stabbed Sunday morning in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said man was stabbed Sunday morning in Huntsville.
Police said Thomas Rooks, 42, stabbed Zachary LaFountain, 35, on Squaw Valley Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers stated they tracked down Rooks’ vehicle and arrested him.
Police added LaFountain was taken to Huntsville Hospital and later released.
According to investigators, Rooks is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, both with a knife.
Investigators said drugs may have been involved in the incident.
34.730369 -86.586104