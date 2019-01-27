× Police: 1 person shot in Madison neighborhood

MADISON, Ala. – There was a large police presence in Madison at the site of a reported shooting.

According to Madison Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Buttercup Lane early Sunday evening around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Madison Police told WHNT News 19 that one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital, but is expected to survive. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Crime scene investigators are still on-scene. Police detectives are still interviewing witnesses to get more information.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They are looking for the person responsible for the shooting who they say left the scene. They believe the perpetrator was in a vehicle, but they have not yet released a description of the vehicle they’re looking for.

WHNT News 19 has a reporter on scene, and we’ll update this story as we receive additional details.