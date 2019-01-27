× Huntsville Police investigate shooting on Drake Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting at a Fuel City gas station in the 3000 block of Drake Avenue.

Police said it happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A man was pumping gas, investigators said, when an unknown black male in a black truck asked him for whatever he had. When the victim said he didn’t have anything to hand over, police said the man shot him in the lower abdomen.

The victim is still undergoing treatment at Huntsville Hospital.

The alleged perpetrator got away heading toward Triana Boulevard. Police have not yet identified a suspect, but say that person will be charged with robbery in the first degree once they are found.

BREAKING: @HsvPolice looking to identify the shooting suspect you see in this screenshot of a video they released. You can see the gun in his right hand– video taken just before the shooting took place at the Fuel City on Drake Ave. @whnt pic.twitter.com/Z9z5v2Px4X — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) January 28, 2019