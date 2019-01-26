YOUR PHOTOS: Flurries Fall Saturday Morning Before A Brief Warm-Up Starts

A light batch of snow moved across North Alabama and South Tennessee this morning, leaving a light dusting of snow behind for some of us! Now that the sun is peaking through the clouds and temperatures are starting to warm up, any snowflakes that made it to the ground are long gone. Luckily, WHNT viewers across the Tennessee Valley shared their photos with us before all of the snow melted away!

Now, we get to enjoy a slow, but steady warm-up for a few days! We often say that a ‘wind from the west warms us best’; that’s the case this weekend. A southwest breeze Saturday and Sunday brings temperatures back up to around average: highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

Monday is the warmest day ahead for a while, with highs stretching into upper 50s to near 60ºF. Things start changing fast Monday night though, as another Arctic cold front blows through dropping temperatures and raising the possibility of accumulating snow through Tuesday morning.

We have a full break down of what you can expect from Tuesday’s cold front and the chance of snow that it brings on our Valley Weather Blog. If you capture any photos, you can share them with us using the ‘submit’ button below: