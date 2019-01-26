Virginia soldier faces charges after co-worker says she was attacked

Newport, VA (WTKR) — After meeting with a woman Wednesday at its headquarters, the Newport News Police Department filed charges against 20-year-old Jordan Wooten for an alleged assault.

Police say that a woman who is also in the military with Wooten told them she was sexually assaulted at a relatives home by him in the 900 block of Churchill Lane. She also told police they were friends.

The woman added in her statement to police that Wooten choked her and touched her inappropriately after being told to stop. Wooten’s co-worker also reportedly went to a hospital after the alleged assault to get treatment for strangulation and suffocation to her throat.

After the investigation resulted in police securing warrants, Military Police at Ft. Eustis and Wooten’s chain of command were notified that warrants had been issued for his arrest. He was turned over to Newport News Police Department after being detained by his command, according to officials.

Wooten faces Assault (Misdemeanor) and Impede Blood Circulation/Respiration, Result: Bodily Injury.

Even though his co-worker alleged sexual assault, Wooten does not currently face a charge specifically for sexual assault.