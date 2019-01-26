School to close Monday and Tuesday due to illness

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Guntersville City School Officials say that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness.

The flu or flu-like symptoms are circulating the school system and the number of sick students, staff, and faculty is increasing. The school district is closing on Monday, January 28th and Tuesday, January 29th, according to school officials.

The closing provides an opportunity for school system facilities to be sanitized.

Guntersville High School, Guntersville Middle School, Guntersville Elementary School, and Cherokee Elementary Schools are all part of the Guntersville City School System.