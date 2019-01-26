× One person dead in New Market wreck

NEW MARKET, Ala. – One person was killed this afternoon in a crash near New Market.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m at Butler Road and Buddy Williamson Road northwest of New Market.

Madison County Deputies and the Alabama State Patrol showed up to find a silver sedan smashed in on the driver’s side.

One person we spoke with at the scene told WHNT News 19 the driver of the car pulled out in front of a pickup and was hit and killed.

Two children were taken to the hospital; the driver of the pickup wasn’t seriously hurt.

So far, we don’t know the victim’s name.