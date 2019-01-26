One person dead in New Market wreck
NEW MARKET, Ala. – One person was killed this afternoon in a crash near New Market.
It happened just before 1:00 p.m at Butler Road and Buddy Williamson Road northwest of New Market.
Madison County Deputies and the Alabama State Patrol showed up to find a silver sedan smashed in on the driver’s side.
One person we spoke with at the scene told WHNT News 19 the driver of the car pulled out in front of a pickup and was hit and killed.
Two children were taken to the hospital; the driver of the pickup wasn’t seriously hurt.
So far, we don’t know the victim’s name.
34.910088 -86.427768