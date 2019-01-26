A non-profit organization wants to fill up your grocery cart on Saturday January 26th

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The non-profit organization, One Generation Away, will host food distributions at two schools in the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning.

The public food distribution will be at Sparkman Ninth Grade School located at 2680 Jeff Road. The private distribution will be at Athens Elementary School located at 515 N Madison Street. The non-profit will give food to anyone that is nearby and in need. No questions are necessary, they want to help.

The public distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 p.m. The private distribution starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m.

The distribution is First Come/First Serve.

Call 615-504-2554 for questions.

If you would like to volunteer, email Annette@onegenaway.com

One Generation Away is a non-profit organization that works to bring fresh, healthy food right to people in need.