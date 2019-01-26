Adoption special at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s game day at Huntsville Animal Services! The shelter is showing their game with a Super Bowl Canine Huddle.

A $10 adoption special will be offered from Monday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 2. Some pets may be exceptions.

The rate includes the same benefits as a full adoption package: rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.

Huntsville Animal Services takes in, on average, 16 pets daily – mostly dogs – and it doesn’t take long to fill up the kennels with no room left for pets in need. It’s a perfect time to adopt and give a Shelter pet a home for his or her lifetime.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9a.m. to 5p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville.

For more information, you can call Huntsville Animal Services at 256-883-3782.