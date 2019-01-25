Winter Storm Warning Begins 12 AM Tuesday; Accumulating Snow Expected Early Tuesday Morning

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect 12am Tuesday morning through 12pm Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued Sunday a Winter Storm Warning that will go in effect at midnight (12am) Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 12pm Tuesday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning means that snow, sleet, or ice accumulations are likely. Travel, particularly on Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon will be dangerous. There’s a lot of information to unpack around the expected wintry weather, so let’s break it down by the timing and potential impacts.

Timing It Out: The cold front moves in Monday night, with a line of rain developing along the front. We expect rain to be possible from 8PM-12AM from western Alabama to Central Alabama. The changeover into snow will happen fast, almost immediately behind the cold front; this leaves a very small window around midnight in which a ‘wintry’ mix of rain and snow is possible. From 12AM-2AM the rain changes over into snow over Central Alabama and then we get a solid time-frame from 2AM-6AM of snowfall over Eastern Alabama. A few flurries may linger through the morning, before moving out by noontime.

Accumulations: During the onset of the snow, between 12AM-2AM, most snowflakes melt due to warmer ground temperatures; this will still give us a few hours of accumulating snow through Tuesday morning. Most of us will come away with 1-2 inches of snow, but the higher elevations of Northeast Alabama (including Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain) as well as South Tennessee could come closer to 3-4 inches. These amounts could still be fine-tuned over the next 24 hours, so check back for updates!

Road Conditions: Determining what roads will be like is going to be tricky; road conditions will depend on road treatments and clearing throughout Tuesday, the potential for winds and a little sunshine to dry lingering moisture, and the road itself. There are a lot of variables that could make Tuesday easier or more difficult, but for now here is some general guidance:

Pavement will be cold enough for snow to stick and accumulate through Tuesday morning. This could make for a messy morning commute, especially on smaller or rural roads which won’t be treated or cleared as easily/quickly.

Some afternoon sunshine will warm pavement temperatures enough Tuesday afternoon to allow snow to begin melting. This should improve conditions for the later daylight hours Tuesday, but it could also make for worse conditions Tuesday evening.

Any leftover moisture, whether it be liquid water from melted snow or a slushy-snowy-mess, will refreeze quickly Tuesday evening and stay frozen through Wednesday morning. This leaves behind icy conditions on any roads that don’t dry up during Tuesday afternoon; again, smaller roads and rural roads will be the most susceptible to refreezing, since they’re less likely to get cleared well Tuesday afternoon.

You can check ALDOT’s webpage for road conditions across Alabama, check back with us on WHNT for the latest reports, and receive alerts using the WHNT App. If you do have to venture out on the roads, be sure to pack an emergency essentials kit that includes an extra jacket, blanket, water and snacks in case poor travel conditions leave you stranded on the road — with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens, you do not want to venture outside ill prepared!

Frigid weather beyond the snow: This week will be a drain on your wallet from the power company: temperatures about 10-15ºF below average mean it will cost a lot to keep your house as warm as you’d like. Consider bumping the thermostat down a little if you can to offset the power drain.

Temperatures drop into the teens and single digits Wednesday and Thursday morning, which means you’ll want to leave pipes dripping before going to bed Tuesday and Wednesday night. High temperatures will stay in the 30s through Thursday with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 20s. Budget extra time each morning to let your car warm up or to scrape off some frost, bring pets in from the cold, and bundle up!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!