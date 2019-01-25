Light Snow Moves Out, Cold Air Moves In

A few lingering flurries are still hovering over northeast Alabama, but most of the rain and snow is on its way out already!

Behind the snow, frigid air rushes in and brings us a bitterly cold few days! Temperatures will start in the 20s this morning, then barely climb into the 30s this afternoon. A stiff wind from the north keeps it feeling like the 20s all day, so bundle up!

What to expect: Some of us in the Tennessee Valley didn’t get anything but cold rain overnight, while others (mainly over Northeast Alabama) picked up a dusting to an inch of snow this morning. how that impacts the rest of your day, of course, depends on where you live and if you saw rain or snow this morning.

Road conditions: Most primary roads have been treated and will stay fairly clear all day. Any secondary roads where snow fell, could be messy with some slick spots possible.

Most primary roads have been treated and will stay fairly clear all day. Any secondary roads where snow fell, could be messy with some slick spots possible. Slush to ice? Slushy roads in shady areas may freeze solid as temperatures stay below freezing most of the day; however, many treated main roads will be passable quickly as slush is removed, melts and dries in a stiff northwest wind.

Slushy roads in shady areas may freeze solid as temperatures stay below freezing most of the day; however, many treated main roads will be passable quickly as slush is removed, melts and dries in a stiff northwest wind. Wind chill: The wind chill drops to the 0s and 10s Tuesday with a forecast wind blowing in at 10 to 15 miles per hour from the northwest.

Wednesday morning: Some travel disruption is still possible in more rural areas and rugged terrain early Wednesday; however, with some sunshine much of that will melt even as temperatures barely climb above freezing in the afternoon.



Looking for the rest of the forecast?