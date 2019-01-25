What to Expect: Snow in the forecast for Tuesday!

Ready for some snow? There’s a better-than-average chance of some light, accumulating snow next Tuesday morning. It will start as some rain Monday night and change to snow behind a strong cold front (after a brief period of a wintry mix).

Let’s talk about this in terms of what we expect and what kinds of things may make this more or less of an issue for travel, schools, work, etc.

When does it happen? Timing may need to be adjusted slightly, but the main window for accumulating snow on Tuesday comes early in the morning: around 2 AM at the earliest to around 10 AM at the latest.

Timing may need to be adjusted slightly, but the main window for accumulating snow on Tuesday comes early in the morning: around 2 AM at the earliest to around 10 AM at the latest.

Icy roads may be worse later in the day than when the snow is falling unless the wind can dry them off completely. Temperatures falling into the mid-20s in the afternoon would easily freeze any wet or slushy/sloppy areas into ice.

Yes and no. We expect a snow-to-liquid ratio of about 11:1 with this round; that would mean an average of 1-2” of snow with some higher amounts up to 3-4” especially in the higher terrain in Southern Tennessee. That would definitely pile up on the grass, but road temperatures may initially be too warm for any problems until temperatures fall into the 20s. That may not happen until 6-8 AM: after most of the snow has fallen. Icy roads may be later in the day than when the snow is falling unless the wind can dry them off completely. Temperatures falling into the mid-20s in the afternoon would easily freeze any wet or slushy/sloppy areas into ice. Who gets it? As of now, it appears the greater potential for more than 1-2” of snow is over Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee, some may get quite a lot (maybe more than 4”), some may get a fraction of an inch, but we all see a good shot of at least some accumulation.

THIS MAP IS PRELIMINARY INFORMATION FROM ONE SINGLE FORECAST MODEL AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS A PRECISE FORECAST:

Frigid weather beyond the snow: Next week will be a drain on your wallet from the power company: temperatures about 10-15ºF below average mean it will cost a lot to keep your house as warm as you’d like. Consider bumping the thermostat down a little if you can to offset the power drain.

You’ll also need to consider protecting pipes and outdoor pets: lows in the 10s and single digits and highs only in the 20s and 30s through next Friday.

