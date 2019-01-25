What to Expect: Accumulating Snow Arrives Tuesday!

After several dustings, we finally have a shot at measurable snowfall coming this week! An arctic front will move in Monday night, first sparking off some rain showers which will turn over into snow showers by Tuesday morning. There’s a lot of information to unpack around the expected wintry weather, so let’s break it down by the timing and potential impacts.

Timing It Out: The cold front moves in Monday night, with a line of rain developing along the front. We expect rain to be possible from 10PM-2AM from western Alabama to Eastern Alabama. The changeover into snow will happen fast, almost immediately behind the cold front; this leaves a very small window around midnight in which a ‘wintry’ mix of rain and snow is possible. From 12AM-2AM the rain changes over into snow and then we get a solid time-frame from 2AM-8AM of snowfall. A few flurries may linger through the morning, before moving out by noontime.

Accumulations: During the onset of the snow, between 12AM-2AM, most snowflakes melt due to warmer ground temperatures. That still gives us a few hours of accumulating snow through Tuesday morning, adding up to 1-4 inches. Most of us will come away with 1-2 inches of snow, but the higher elevations of Northeast Alabama and South Tennessee could come closer to 2-3 inches. These amounts could still be fine-tuned over the next 24 hours, so check back for updates!

Road Conditions: Determining what roads will be like is going to be tricky; road conditions will depend on road treatments and clearing throughout Tuesday, the potential for winds and a little sunshine to dry lingering moisture, and the road itself. There are a lot of variables that could make Tuesday easier or more difficult, but for now here is some general guidance:

Pavement will be cold enough for snow to stick and accumulate through Tuesday morning. This could make for a messy morning commute, especially on smaller or rural roads which won’t be treated or cleared as easily/quickly.

Some afternoon sunshine will warm pavement temperatures enough Tuesday afternoon to allow snow to begin melting. This should improve conditions for the later daylight hours Tuesday, but it could also make for worse conditions Tuesday evening.

Any leftover moisture, whether it be liquid water from melted snow or a slushy-snowy-mess, will refreeze quickly Tuesday evening and stay frozen through Wednesday morning. This leaves behind icy conditions on any roads that don’t dry up during Tuesday afternoon; again, smaller roads and rural roads will be the most susceptible to refreezing, since they’re less likely to get cleared well Tuesday afternoon.

You can check ALDOT’s webpage for road conditions across Alabama, check back with us on WHNT for the latest reports, and receive alerts using the WHNT App.

Frigid weather beyond the snow: Next week will be a drain on your wallet from the power company: temperatures about 10-15ºF below average mean it will cost a lot to keep your house as warm as you’d like. Consider bumping the thermostat down a little if you can to offset the power drain.

Tuesday will be the first taste of the arctic air headed our way: temperatures spend most of the day in the 20s with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the teens. By Tuesday night you’ll also need to consider protecting pipes and outdoor pets: lows drop into the teens and single digits for a few nights this week.

