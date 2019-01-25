× Shepherd’s Cove Thrift Shoppe to open doors in new location Saturday

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Shepherd’s Cove Thrift Shoppe will open its doors this weekend at its new Albertville location.

“New look, new store, new brand, and we’re just so excited to be a part of it,” said Thrift Shoppe Director Samantha May.

The store moved from Guntersville to a leased 30,000 square foot facility in Albertville, because the popular store needed room to grow. Parking was an issue at the old location. The new space won’t have that problem, it’s much bigger and it has easier access for donation drop-off.

It’s located at 3520 U.S. Highway 431 next to WinSouth Credit Union. The new hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can drop off donations during those hours or schedule a pick-up for larger items.

The store supports the Shepherd’s Cove Foundation, which provides hospice care, and grief support services for adults and kids in nine counties in north Alabama. “Shepherd’s Cove Thrift Shoppe helps fund the compassionate care fund for Shepherd’s Cove, and the beautiful thing about it is Shepherd’s Cove never turns anybody away for their inability to pay,” May said, “We’ve got Camp Hope and in-school bereavement services that help kids learn how to cope with grief,” May added.

At the old location, people would be lined up on deal days before the store opened. Already this week, people were calling in to ask about hours and donations. The staff says the new location was an anticipated expansion.