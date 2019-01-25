× Officials: Manhunt continues for inmate who hid in furniture shipment in order to escape

A manhunt for an escaped inmate continues as prison officials release new details on how Corey Aris Davis, 30, escaped custody from a St. Clair correctional facility.

Prison officials confirmed Davis concealed himself inside the trailer sometime while he was working in a furniture plant that is managed by the Alabama Correctional Industries (ACI).

Authorities said the trailer left the facility and was taken directly to the ACI facility in Montgomery around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators found evidence today that confirmed Davis was inside the trailer and had concealed himself in an item of furniture. Officials said the evidence showed Davis left the trailer sometime after it was parked at the ACI facility.

The ADOC believes three inmates at the prison assisted Davis in his escape. Their identities are not being released at this time.

In addition to the recapture efforts and determining the details of the escape, the ADOC is working to identify how Davis was able to gain access to the trailer without being observed by prison officials, and why he was not reported missing until a security check at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The facility remains locked down while the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities believe Davis is no longer in the Montgomery area and are working closely with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and other local and state agencies to bring Davis back into custody.

Davis was sentenced to life in 2017 for a human trafficking conviction in Lauderdale County.

Davis is described as being 5′ 6″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

The public should not approach Davis but should contact their local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division at (334) 353-8912, or 1 (800) 831-8825 with information that could lead to his recapture.