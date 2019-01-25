Musician Barry Stagg stops to promote new release in the Rocket City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Musician Barry Stagg made a stop in Huntsville, as he promoted a new release. After decades in the industry, the singer-songwriter is taking it all back to where it started in One Heart at a Time.

Stagg drew inspiration from his parents how their confidence allowed him "to explore the creativity that would become the major component" in his life.

The 75-year-old Montreal native is an accomplished guitarist who has written and recorded songs for Gamma Records, United Artists, Londoan Records and RCA. He's also done everything from film scores for documents to serving as a playwright-in-residence for NOSCO Academy of Theatre Arts in Canada.

You can learn more about him and his music at barrystaggmusic.com