Missing Madison County woman's body found

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A woman whose vehicle was found submerged in a creek Thursday afternoon has been found dead, authorities said Friday.

The body of Pamela Pittner, 57, was found about two miles from where crews found her vehicle on Murphy Hill Road Thursday afternoon, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Pittner had last been seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The creek her car was found in had higher and faster water than normal Wednesday night because of recent heavy rain, rescue crews said.