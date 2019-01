Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - One man was taken to the hospital after a hotel room caught fire in Huntsville.

Crews responded to "America's Best Inn" on the 1300 block of Memorial Parkway at 2:34 a.m. on Friday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and the fire was contained to one room, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown.