Madison mayor announces two new hotels coming to town

MADISON, Ala. - Mayor Paul Finley had plenty to brag about in his State of the City address.

From job growth, a perfect score for its school district and rising home values, Finley had plenty of good news to report.

"Our hospital is on pace to deliver 200 babies a month in 2019," Finley said.

Madison has nearly doubled in size in 20 years, now with around 50,000 people. Its school district was was one of just six districts to get straight A's from the state.

"From the end of school last year to last week, we've grown by 538 students. That`s the size of a AAAAA high school," Finley said.

Many people attending may be hoping 2019 goes by in a blink so they can be one day closer to opening day for the new baseball stadium, however.

2019 promises to be a massive year for construction in Madison. The heavy lifting will happen at the future home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

"Over the next couple of weeks, you`re going to see the steel going up and the cranes start working, so things are really going to change," Ballcorps CEO Ralph Nelson said.

The concrete and signage are in place. The city has at least one loose end to tie up, finishing the job of expanding Zierdt Road to four lanes with interstate access to the ballpark.

"One of the neat things we can announce now is Pro Player Park. It's a 12-field baseball complex on the west end of Town Madison," Finley said.

Finley says business expansion and growth have already created around 30,000 jobs in the region.

The mayor announced that in addition to Margaritaville, two new hotels have committed to building at Town Madison, Home 2 Suites and a Hilton Garden Inn.

The ballpark is set to open in April of 2020.