× Huntsville High student recognized for perfect ACT score

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education recognized a Huntsville High School junior Thursday night for her perfect score on the ACT.

Ella Michael found out in December that she scored a 36 on the test. Thursday night, the school board honored her with a resolution.

The perfect score is an indicator of where she is headed in life, Huntsville High School Principal Aaron King said in a comment provided by the district.

“I know what an amazing person she is and how hard she works in the classroom,” King said.

Michael is involved in Huntsville High’s French Club, Latin Club and the French Honor Society. She also competes in martial arts.

She has not decided yet where she will go to college