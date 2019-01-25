× Huntsville city employee charged with attempted sexual abuse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville municipal employee was charged with attempted sexual abuse Tuesday.

Huntsville Police confirmed to WHNT News 19 Jim Clark was charged with attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

The City of Huntsville confirmed Clark works as a municipal court clerk.

According to court records, Clark was booked into the Madison County Jail late Monday morning and was released early Tuesday morning after posting a $2,500 bond.