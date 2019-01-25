× Health professionals say it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – January is known as the peak season for the flu virus and this year has been no exception. Albertville City Schools closed their doors this week. Officials said on Thursday, January 24th, 13 percent of students were absent because of the flu. Now Boaz City Schools and Marshall County Schools will close their doors Monday and Tuesday of next week.

So what can be done to protect you and your family? Health professionals say that getting the flu vaccine is still a great way to prevent the flu.

Normally, the CDC recommends that people get the flu shot before the flu season begins in November, but experts say that because the flu season can run until May, it is still a good idea to get it now. The Madison County Health Department says they are still receiving patients coming to get vaccinated.

Health experts say it takes two weeks for the flu shot to kick in and you are unlikely to get sick, unless you already have a viral infection when you receive the shot.

The flu shot covers multiple strands of the flu, including H1N1, also known as swine flu.

Other ways to avoid getting the flu or spreading it include washing hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, coughing into your sleeve and getting the recommended eight hours of sleep.

