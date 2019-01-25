Food Bank of North Alabama hosts diaper drive to help federal workers and their families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The government shutdown’s impact has not only been felt by federal employees, but also by the youngest members of their families. That’s why the North Alabama Food Bank has decided to take action and help.

Shirley Schofield, the Food Bank of North Alabama’s executive director, says instead of asking for more food donations at the moment, they’re asking for people to help area babies that are being affected.

“We could really use some more diapers right now to help the people who are suffering from this shutdown,” Schofield said.

Schofield says the food bank is completely out of diapers from past diaper drives, but adds they have received some assistance from their partners. If someone has an immediate need for diapers, the food bank can help.

“There are so many statistics out there that show that babies who are kept in diapers too long or have dirty diapers, it can have some long-lasting impact,” Schofield explained. “So we really want to make sure that anyone who is in need of diapers can have those to make sure those babies stay healthy.”

Everyone is invited to drop diapers off at the food bank from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. If you would like to hold a diaper drive, or if you have more questions about donations, you can call the food bank at (256) 539-2256.