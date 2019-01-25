Florence police searching for pharmacy robber

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police released pictures Friday of a man who they said robbed a pharmacy on North Wood Avenue.

Police said the man walked into Massey Drugs around 3 p.m. and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The man was about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and was wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Police said he was last seen running north away from the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Florence Police Detective Kevin Jackson at 256-256-760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.