Florence man arrested for breaking and entering into car

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police Department arrested one man for breaking and entering on Thursday.

Jacob Allen Cook is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with no bond, because of additional unrelated charges.

On Thursday morning, a call to the Florence Police Department said a suspicious person was pulling vehicle handles and looking into cars at the Polynesian Village Apartment Complex.

Witnesses provided a description of Cook’s clothing and vehicle.

When officers arrived, the described vehicle was leaving the apartment complex and officers stopped the car. Cook was the occupant.

Further investigation revealed that Cook had made entry into at least one vehicle in the complex. Cook was arrested for Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and Attempted Theft of Property in the 4th degree.