Broadway Theater League presents “Finding Neverland”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Broadway Theatre League brings Finding Neverland to Huntsville January 25 - 27, 2019.

Based on the Academy Award®-winning film of the same name, the show tells the story behind one of the world's most beloved characters - Peter Pan.

It follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he summons the courage to become the writer - and the man - he yearns to be.

Barrie finds the inspiration he's been missing when he meets the beautiful widow Sylvia and her four young sons: Jack, George, Michael and Peter.

Delighted by the boys' hilarious escapades, Barrie conjures the magical world of Neverland and writes a play unlike any the high-society London theatergoers have ever seen.

There will be six performances of Finding Neverland:

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 - 8:00 PM

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 - 2:00 PM

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 - 8:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 - 1:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Tickets are available at broadwaytheatreleague.org.