× Boaz City Schools closes for Monday & Tuesday because of illness

BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz City Schools has announced they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The school system says there has been a sharp increase in absences, and leaders are going to take the necessary steps to sanitize the schools.

The schools will be closed on January 28-29, 2019.

Absences and checkouts have exceeded 10% of the student population for the school system.

(2/2) absent. To ensure the safety of our students, Boaz City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, January 28 & 29, 2019. Continue to monitor local media, our district app, and social media for updates. — Boaz High School (@BoazHigh) January 25, 2019