Birmingham Zoo launches new membership level for Foster families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Foster families now have the opportunity to become Zoo Members at the Birmingham Zoo.

The Birmingham Zoo launched a new membership level specifically for Foster families. This new level was created to support and invite Foster families to visit the Zoo throughout the year with added benefits not included with regular admission. Zoo membership grants exclusive perks, access to special events, discounted programs, and much more.

This one year Foster Family Zoo membership is only $50. The membership includes two adults and up to six children with the option to add additional guests.

“Foster families are important to us and extraordinary in their commitment. The Birmingham Zoo wants to honor that commitment in offering access to fun and educational resources here in our area at a low cost to them,” said Birmingham Zoo CEO & President, Chris Pfefferkorn. “Our goal is to provide a place where families can come explore the natural world in a unique setting and leave feeling connected to that world through education and conservation. A trip to the Zoo is a great experience that creates amazing memories for everyone. Our commitment to supporting the Birmingham community is being enhanced with our new Foster family initiative.”

For more information about Foster Family Membership contact the Birmingham Zoo Membership Team at 205.879.0409 ext. 231 or membership@birminghamzoo.com.

To purchase a Foster Family Membership, please visit the Zoo Membership office (ID and verification required).