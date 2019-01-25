Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes returns Jan. 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Get inspired at Arts Huntsville's Art Tour of Homes when it returns for its fourth year this Saturday, January 26th from 10am-3pm. This year`s event is presented by Keller Williams Realty. Once again, five local homeowners and art enthusiasts will open their homes to the public to inspire visitors to start or grow their own collection of art.

The homes featured this year include: the Twickenham home of Karen & Randy Reed; the South Huntsville home of Tiril & Bob Benton; the Jones Valley home of Alice & Bill Battle; the Twickenham home of Allyson Kirkpatrick-Clark; and the Blossomwood home of Cathy Van Valkenburgh.

Tour-goers may start the tour at any of the five homes on the day of the event. Addresses and a map are available at artshuntsville.org.

The Art Tour of Homes will be held Saturday, January 26th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance online or at the Arts Huntsville office in the Von Braun Center, 700 Monroe St., Suite 2. The Arts Huntsville office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tour-goers can also purchase tickets on the day of the event online or at the homes (exact cash only).

Arts Huntsville`s Art Tour of Homes showcases how art is part of living spaces, giving tour-goers greater understanding of how anyone - on any budget - can use art to enhance their environment. This event serves as an opportunity to learn about the Huntsville area`s growing and thriving arts community. Tour attendees will be provided with a guide to local galleries and visual art venues.

More information about the Art Tour of Homes may be found at artshuntsville.org or call (256) 519-2787. Arts Huntsville can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ArtsHuntsville.