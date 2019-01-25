× Annual Cornerstone Conference for Community Compassion to take place Feb. 26

Huntsville, Ala. – The 6th annual Cornerstone Conference for Community Compassion or “C4” will be held Tuesday, February 26 from 8:30am – 2:30pm at the Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Drive, in Huntsville.

This year’s event will be a bit different from past C4 conferences, as there will also be a dinner with the keynote speaker the evening before.

The dinner will be Monday, February 25 from 6:30pm – 8:30pm at Cyn Shea’s Cafe, 415 Church Street, in Huntsville. It’s specifically geared to community philanthropists, executive directors and fundraisers.

This year’s speaker is Peter Greer, president and CEO of HOPE International, a global Christ-centered microenterprise development organization serving throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

His book, Mission Drift, was selected as a 2015 Book Award Winner from Christianity Today.

This year’s conference will also look at the issue of mission drift – in churches, as well as businesses and non-profits. Attendees are invited to learn how to prevent drift or get back on track, protecting what matters most to the organization and the individual.

Tickets are $99 and available online at www.cornerstone-al.org.