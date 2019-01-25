× Albertville City Schools closed Friday and Monday because of the flu

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville City Schools System is closed Friday and Monday because of the flu.

Earlier this week Albertville City Schools officials reached out to parents on multiple platforms to remind them to keep their kids at home if they were showing signs of the flu. Absences were on the rise, and they kept increasing despite efforts to curb germs.

“Yesterday we hit the 700 mark and ended the day with 713 students absent,” said Superintendent Boyd English, “Many of our schools were having trouble staffing the absences with our staff with substitutes. In many cases, our substitutes would come and they would get sick.”

On Thursday, the system notified parents school would be closed Friday and Monday. “Teachers came in this morning and they’re at their respective schools, and they’re assisting in the clean-up efforts,” English said.

He added they’re hoping the four-day break will help get things back to normal.

Other school systems in north Alabama are encouraging parents to keep their kids at home if they’re exhibiting signs of the flu. That includes aches, fever, and sore throat.