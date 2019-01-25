Alabama A&M Basketball looking to bounce back this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Alabama A&M Men's Basketball team will return home this weekend to face the Southern Jags looking to bounce back after three straight losses. The Jags sit at 3-15 on the year and 2-4 in SWAC play. Sparkman High alumni and Alabama A&M sophomore guard Brandon Miller says his team will have to stay on top and play their hardest this weekend to get the win.

"We know that they're gonna come out playing hard you know they're coming off of two victories, I know that they're one of the top teams so we know that they're going to trap hard, crash the boards we have to make sure that we match their intensity, make sure that we come out and play harder than them so we box out things of that nature so it's going to be a tough one but I believe that we can get the job done," Miller said.