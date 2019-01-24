× Wife of fallen Mobile officer thanks police and community for support

MOBILE, Ala. – The wife of fallen Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder thanked the community Thursday for supporting her family.

“Your hugs mean everything to me and I will need lots of them in the next coming months,” Krissy Tuder wrote in a public Facebook post.

Sean Tuder, 30, was shot and killed Sunday during a struggle with a breaking-and-entering suspect. A 19-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in his death.

Tuder’s funeral is scheduled to take place Friday morning.