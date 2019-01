Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - UNA Men's Basketball won its fifth home game in a row on Thursday night, beating Kennesaw State 76-71. Kendarius Smith led the way for the Lions with 18 points, Kendall Stafford added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

"You have to stay locked in. These are division one teams their record 0-4 0-5," said senior guard Kendarius Smith. "There are good teams they're division 1 for a reason and we've just gotta do a better job of locking in and putting teams away."