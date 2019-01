HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Campus police at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are asking for help to identify and locate an accused ‘Peeping Tom.’

Officials say the male was seen looking into windows on the first floor of the North Campus Residence Hall (NCRH) on Jan. 20, 21 and 22.

Anyone who sees him or knows who he is is asked to contact the dispatch center at 256-824-9596.