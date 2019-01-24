CLEVELAND, Miss. - It was a big night for the University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team. Not only did the Chargers beat the top team in the Gulf South Conference 70-58, but they beat the Statesmen at their place for the first time since February 16, 2013. Former Grissom Tiger JJ Kaplan led the way for UAH in the win with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
UAH Men’s Basketball Wins at Delta State for the first time since 2013
-
Duke stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Kentucky, Marquette rise
-
Alabama A&M Basketball hosts Maroon Madness
-
College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson again for title
-
Clemson downs ‘Bama 44-16 to win national title
-
UAH and Crimson Tide win big at Rocket City Classic
-
-
Huntsville beats Decatur Heritage Christian in the Marvin Stone Classic
-
UNA Basketball stays hot at home
-
Hazel Green rallies to beat Spain Park in Marvin Stone Classic
-
UNA Women Make History, Beat Vanderbilt 74-71
-
Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs Lipscomb
-
-
The Latest: AP top player Murray adds O’Brien; Tua wins Camp
-
“Callous, Unfair, & Unjust” – State Republican caucus supports player deemed ineligible over clerical error
-
Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan hold steady in CFP