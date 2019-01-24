UAH Men’s Basketball Wins at Delta State for the first time since 2013

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Miss. - It was a big night for the University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team. Not only did the Chargers beat the top team in the Gulf South Conference 70-58, but they beat the Statesmen at their place for the first time since February 16, 2013. Former Grissom Tiger JJ Kaplan led the way for UAH in the win with 23 points and 13 rebounds.