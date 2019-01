DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Officials say that a single-vehicle car crash claimed the life of a Higdon man Wednesday night.

Jimmy Richard Morgan, 29, struck a tree two miles south of Mentone driving on Alabama 117, according to authorities. It is reported that Morgan drove a 2013 Chevrolet and was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck, 5:20 p.m..

Officials say that Morgan was pronounced dead on the scene.