Schools closing Friday due to illness

Two Tennessee Valley school districts are closing down for the week due to illness.

Albertville City Schools and Fayetteville City Schools are closing Friday. Albertville also will be closed Monday, Jan. 28.

Albertville City Schools said the number of sick students increased steadily throughout the week until about 13 percent of the district’s almost 5,700 students were absent Thursday. Teachers and custodians will clean classrooms and other parts of the school buildings Friday.

Ron Perrin with Fayetteville City Schools said a combination of flu and a stomach virus have been going around, affecting both teachers and students.