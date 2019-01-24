North Alabama law enforcement agencies travel to Mobile for Officer Tuder’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The community of Mobile is mourning an officer who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend. Mobile Police say officer Sean Tuder died after a struggle with 19-year-old Marco Antonio Perez. Perez is being held on a capital murder charge in the shooting.

Tuder's visitation was Thursday evening. The funeral will be held Friday. Representatives from Huntsville area law enforcement agencies will be in attendance.

Area law enforcement officials posed for a picture as they prepared to leave for the funeral. Representatives from the Huntsville and Madison Police Departments, as well as the Madison County Sheriff's office, all went to Mobile.

"Unfortunately, we're having to go down there because they've lost an officer in the line of duty," Officer Jeffery Franks with the Huntsville Police Department said.

Members of the honor guard were there to show Officer Tuder's family they are not alone. They will also take part in the funeral service.

"In the procession to the gravesite, you'll see a lot of marked police officers from agencies all around the country," Franks said.

They said no matter how far away that officer lives, when an officer is killed in the line of duty, it hits close to home.

"Because you have your immediate family and our family in law enforcement runs just as deep," Josh Moseley with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

It's only January. This is the second officer funeral these agencies have attended.

"We just got back from Birmingham this last week where we attended Officer Carter's funeral," Franks said.

So far this year, 9 have been killed across the country.

"It's become normal for us to drape our badges and it shouldn't be, Moseley said.

These men say this makes them be more vigilant and hug their families tighter when they leave for work.

"Walking out the door saying goodbye to your loved ones, your wife, your kids, that, that could be the last time that could be the last time that you tell them goodbye," Moseley explained.

But their dedication to their duty never waivers.

The ceremony is set for 11:00 a.m. Friday morning. A procession will follow, with burial at Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery.