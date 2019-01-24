× Marshall County authorities search for missing woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a woman they say has been missing for over two months.

Francie Kristie Eller, 27, was reported missing by her family on January 8. Family members told authorities Eller was last seen leaving her home in Albertville after a Thanksgiving visit on November 22nd.

Eller has ties to Marshall and DeKalb County.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 or call Investigator Corey Brown at 256-302-7883.