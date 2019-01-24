Light Snow For Some Thursday Morning

Some of us woke up to some light snow early Thursday. Between 4am-6am light snow fell across parts of Jackson and DeKalb Counties. It didn’t accumulate much, but it was just enough to coat the ground and cars across Sand Mountain this morning.

Here are a few viewer photos:

Thankfully we are forecasting temperatures to warm into the lower to middle 40s today and the snow will melt not causing any travel headaches. Look for a colder start on Friday with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.