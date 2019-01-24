× Lawrence County woman charged with using stolen credit card to steal $30,000

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A cashier at a convenience store is accused of stealing a business credit card and racking up thousands of dollars with it.

Marshelle M. Grimes, 46, used the stolen credit card at her work to take approximately $30,000, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators charged Grimes with one count of first-degree theft and 10 counts of credit card fraud.

She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on $55,000 bond.