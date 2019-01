The lineup for Rock The South continues to grow.

Festival organizers announced Thursday morning on Facebook that Kid Rock will be performing.

This year, the festival will take place at a new location in Cullman on from May 31- June 1.

Other performers set to take the stage include Florida Georgia Line and Brooks & Dunn alongside Mitchell Tenpenny. Rock The South will continue to reveal more artists every morning at 7 a.m. on their Facebook page.

