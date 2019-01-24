Friday Chill: ‘feels like’ temps as cold as 10ºF to 15ºF

An Arctic cold front moving across Alabama and Tennessee tonight brings another big chill! Temperatures plunge to the mid-20s Friday morning, and the ‘feels like’ plunges to the 10s with a light north-northwest breeze up to 10 miles per hour.

Friday looks cold and dry: high temperatures in the mid-30s under a sunny sky.

The air moderates some over the weekend thanks to a southwest wind, and it even warms back to the 50s for daytime highs for some of us Sunday and all of us Monday. Don’t get too used to that, though! Some of the coldest air since last January blows in next week with a legitimate chance of some snow!

Weekend outlook: When warmer air overruns colder air, there’s usually clouds and some precipitation to go along with that process. This weekend’s odds of rain or snow remain low; however, it would not be a total shock to see a few sprinkles, sleet showers, or snow flurries Saturday. It’s more likely that we see some light precipitation Sunday afternoon: mostly rain, but some non-accumulating, no-impact wintry mix is possible.

The warmer air brings temperatures back up to the 40s and 50s for highs this weekend; overnight lows are in hard freeze range Saturday morning and only around 32ºF on Sunday morning.

-Jason

