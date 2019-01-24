Free Family Concert: The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual Free Family Concert (FFC) presented by the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will be on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

The event will be held in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, VBC. The various pre-concert activities will start at 9:30 a.m. and participation is free. The activities include the Music Explorers Club, the Instrument Petting Zoo, musical chairs, face painting, crafts and more. The concert: Benjamin Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra starts at 11:00 a.m. goes to 12:00 p.m.

The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra was recently highlighted in Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom and is a marvelous introduction to the instruments and music of the symphony. The Orchestra was written as a way of showing off the numerous sections of the orchestra – woodwinds, brass, strings, and percussion. The theme, or main melody, for this composition, comes from A dramatic work composed over 250 years ago by Henry Purcell.

The main melody is first played by the full orchestra and then played by each major family of instruments. Each variation then features a particular instrument in depth, generally moving through each family from high to low. The piece is narrated and Huntsville M.E.T. will offer innovative puppetry.

