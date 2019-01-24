February 22nd marks the annual Limestone County Home and Garden show

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce to host the 2019 Limestone County Home and Garden Show on Friday, February 22nd to Saturday, February 23rd.

The home and garden show held at the Limestone County Event Center will start at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and go until 8:00 p.m. that night. On Saturday, the event starts at 8:00 a.m. and will end at 4:00p.m. Admission for the show is $2.

This weekend event explores the latest trends in custom home building and remodeling including bathroom and kitchen ideas, home repairs and amenities, interior decorating ideas, outdoor living and landscaping, flooring and windows, and more. Local vendors are expected at the home and garden show.

There will be activities for the whole family including door prizes, giveaways, and free demonstrations.

For more information or if you’re interested in being an exhibitor, contact the chamber at 256-232-2600 or terry@tourathens.com